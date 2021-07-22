Why Matt Light Believes 2021 Patriots Offense Will Be ‘Hard To Stop’

NESN Logo Sign In

To say the Patriots’ offense was anemic last season probably would be an understatement.

Matt Light is expecting positive changes on that side of the ball for New England in the upcoming campaign.

The Patriots still have major concerns under center, but the supporting cast was improved over the offseason, at least on paper. Light, who played 11 seasons in Foxboro, believes the personnel changes will yield productive results.

“It’s going to be a hard offense to stop regardless of what you think about Cam Newton,” Light recently said, per the Boston Herald.

“The last championship came because they could run the ball. And while Tommy (Brady) gets all the glory for throwing the ball, they won that championship, because when it really counted, they ran the ball. They added two tight ends, and if you remember back, while they had Gronk (Rob Gronkowski), who could catch the ball, what he did in the running game was legendary. That’s such an unbelievable asset to have on any team.

“(Gronkowski) was so valuable in that run game, and now they got some tight ends who can block. That line is fully capable of blocking, and they have an added threat to move the ball in Cam. Once they establish that, they can start dinking and dunking and all the creative stuff they do throwing the football.”

New England currently does not possess the assets to have an offense that will wow you. But if the Patriots lean in to and master the ground-and-pound approach, the unit could be a bear to deal with.