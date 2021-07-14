NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts didn’t receive the warmest welcome at the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

In a video from Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, it sounds like the crowd at Coors Field booed the star during introductions Tuesday night.

Take a listen:

Why would Rockies fans boo Xander Bogaerts? pic.twitter.com/zLLvfGaHWF — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 13, 2021

Perhaps Rockies fans are still mad about the 2007 World Series, when Boston spoiled the franchise’s first-ever championship appearance by sweeping them in four games. But at that point, Bogaerts was just 15 years old.

A more likely explanation is that Rockies fans are sticking up for one of their own — shortstop Trevor Story. The two-time All-Star didn’t make the cut for the Midsummer Classic, finishing the first half of the year with a .249 batting average, 17 stolen bases, 11 home runs and 42 RBIs.

Comparatively, Bogaerts was hitting .321 with an American League-best 27 doubles, 15 home runs and 51 RBIs through his first 85 appearances.