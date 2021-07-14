NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots and cornerback Stephon Gilmore are in the midst of a contract staredown.

Gilmore, entering his age-31 season and his final under contract, is owed a modest base salary of $7 million for the 2021 campaign. It comes after the Patriots gave the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year a $5 million cash advance before last season, and now he wants the bucket to be refilled. It should be noted the Patriots and Gilmore reportedly plan to sit down and perhaps hammer out a deal before training camp, though.

But just how much is Gilmore worth? And how much are the Patriots willing to pay to get him on the field in 2021, and even beyond? Well, that’s left to be determined. There are, however, a few NFL contracts the cornerback may have his eye on as he hopes to get something down himself.

And while it would be irresponsible for Gilmore to think he’s owed the same long-term contract as Los Angeles Rams’ Jalen Ramsey or Baltimore Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey, as they’re at different points of their respective careers, there are examples Gilmore is more closely aligned with.

Darius Slay

The Philadelphia Eagles cornerback, 30, signed a three-year, $50 million contract heading into 2020 season. Slay has an average annual value of $16.68 million after receiving $26 million guaranteed at signing. He remains under contract through 2023, before Slay would enter his age-34 season.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes it is similar to the deal Gilmore is seeking.

“I think he’s looking for Darius Slay’s extension, which is $16.66 million per year,” Breer said on NBC10 Boston’s “Sports Sunday,” as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “The Slay comparison makes some sense because it’s Slay’s third contract. He was near 30 years old. The Patriots will tell you the Eagles may already regret doing that. But the bottom line is I think Gilmore has a point here. Now, if he’s asking for Jalen Ramsey money, that’s something else.”