MLB Odds: Yankees Might Be Good Bet (For Now) After Joey Gallo Trade

The New York Yankees made it clear Wednesday night: They are betting on themselves this season.

The Yankees made an old-school type of splash when they acquired slugger Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers. And with a day left to go before the July 30 MLB trade deadline, Brian Cashman still might not be done.

Gallo addresses a couple of key issues for the Yankees. Despite their star-studded lineup, the Bronx Bombers haven’t been doing much bombing, ranking 25th in runs scored, 13th in home runs and 14th in OPS across baseball. Gallo, meanwhile, has hit 25 home runs while driving in 55 runs to go along with an .869 OPS. He also kills right-handed pitching and should give Aaron Boone an excuse to remove Brett Gardner from the lineup, likely giving the New York offense an instant boost.

Oh, and he’s an elite defender in the outfield.

So it shouldn’t come as much surprise that the news of the Gallo trade has affected the betting market. BetMGM data analyst John Ewing shared the interesting numbers Thursday morning.

.@Yankees trade for Joey Gallo.



Updated futures odds at @BetMGM:



World Series

? Before trade: +2500

? After: +2200



American League

? Before trade: +1400

? After: +1000



AL East

? Before trade: +1300

? After: +1100 — John Ewing ? (@johnewing) July 29, 2021

The Yankees are obviously a very public team and thus getting plenty of betting support, which explains some of this change. But they are a better team now than they were before making the deal, which also affects those odds.