Brad Peacock Named Starter For Red Sox Against Rays; Here’s What Alex Cora Expects

Brad Peacock has not pitched in an MLB game this season

by

The Red Sox are thin at pitching, and will rely on their newest acquisition Tuesday night when Boston looks to rebound from a 6-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2.

Brad Peacock, who the Cleveland Indians traded to the Red Sox for cash considerations, will start the game at Tropicana Field, manager Alex Cora announced prior to first pitch.

The right-hander will pitch on three days rest after starting for Cleveland’s Triple-A affiliate Friday. Peacock went 5 1/3 innings and gave up three runs, two walks and struck out seven. Peacock owns a 7.86 ERA in 11 starts in Triple-A this year.

The decision came after Cora revealed Hirokazu Sawamura tested positive for COVID-19, who now becomes the seventh confirmed case within the Red Sox organization.

Cora told reporters they are hopeful Peacock gets 12 outs, which certainly would be ideal given there are six relievers active for the 7:10 p.m. ET first pitch.

