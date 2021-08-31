Patriots Practice Notes: Brian Hoyer Among Absences On Cutdown Day

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones wasn’t just the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback in Tuesday’s practice. He was their only quarterback.

Veteran QB Brian Hoyer, expected to be Jones’ top backup this season after the team released Cam Newton, was not present at New England’s cutdown-day practice outside Gillette Stadium.

Hoyer might not be gone for long, though. If he was released, the Patriots could re-sign him as early as Wednesday after moving a player to injured reserve. As a vested veteran, Hoyer does not need to pass through waivers, making him easier to retain than a young player would be.

Teams hoping to bring a player back from IR during the season must include that player on their initial 53-man roster. For the Patriots, wide receiver N’Keal Harry could fall into that category, as he’s working his way back from a shoulder injury. Head coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday morning he expects Harry to make a “big contribution” this season, suggesting the wideout was safe from roster cuts.

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Hoyer’s practice absence is “nothing to alarmed about.”

A total of 30 players were absent during the open media portion of Tuesday’s practice, including several whose fates were reported earlier in the day. (Click here for a running list of Patriots roster cuts.)

QB Cam Newton

QB Jarrett Stidham (physically unable to perform list)

QB Brian Hoyer

K Nick Folk

WR N’Keal Harry

WR Kristian Wilkerson

WR Isaiah Zuber

S Cody Davis

CB Stephon Gilmore (PUP)

S Adrian Colbert

S Joshuah Bledsoe (non-football injury list)

CB Michael Jackson

CB Dee Virgin

DB D?Angelo Ross

DB Myles Bryant

LB Cameron McGrone (NFI)

DT Akeem Spence

LB Anfernee Jennings

LB Terez Hall (PUP)

OL Alex Redmond

OL James Ferentz

OL Will Sherman

OT Korey Cunningham

TE Matt LaCosse

WR Tre Nixon

DT Montravius Adams

DT Nick Thurman

DT Tashawn Bower

DT Bill Murray

DT Byron Cowart (PUP)