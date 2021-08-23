NESN Logo Sign In

If you were tuned into the Houston Texans preseason game Saturday night against the Dallas Cowboys, your ears may have perked up at one point during the broadcast.

If you weren’t watching, you missed out on a strange take about Texans general manager Nick Caserio.

Perhaps broadcaster Spencer Tillman had run out of notes to ab-lib with while calling the game, because as the two-minute warning approached in the fourth quarter, he got a little carried away with praise of the former Patriots assistant.

“He put this team in a wonderful position for the future and the present,” Tillman said. “I don’t think I’ve seen a better job by a GM in the last decade, or more.”

Sure, the Texans’ 0-2 start to preseason is sort of commendable, especially after Caserio made a few one-year deals to open cap space and put the team in a better financial situation. But it’s hard to make such a bold claim with how Houston has handled a disastrous situation with Deshaun Watson.

But take it all with a grain of salt — it was just a regional broadcast. For all we know, Tillman may only be comparing Caserio to Bill O’Brien.