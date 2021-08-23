NESN Logo Sign In

Rosters are taking shape with less than three weeks left until the NFL season kicks off.

For the New England Patriots, preseason has provided an opportunity to get acquainted with new faces after uncharacteristically splurging on free gents in the offseason. They’ve beaten the Washington Football Team and shutout the Philadelphia Eagles thus far, put it hasn’t been enough to impress everyone.

Ranking all 32 NFL teams, ESPN put the Patriots roster at 18th overall, breaking down position groups as well. New England ranked as high as No. 3 and No. 4 with its tight end and running back units, respectively. But per Mike Clay’s assessment, New England ranked in the top half in only two other positions.

Overall: No. 18

Quarterback units: No. 25

Running backs units: No. 18

Wide receiver units: No. 31

Tight end unites: No. 3

Offensive line units: No. 7

Interior defensive line units: No. 20

Edge rusher units: No. 19

Off-the-ball linebacker units: No. 23

Cornerback units: No. 4

Safeties units: No. 10

ESPN ranked the Patriots in the top 10 in just four of 11 categories, including the overall score, noting New England as a “unit to watch” in terms of tight ends. Here’s the excerpt:

Eighteen receptions, 254 yards and one touchdown. That’s the combined receiving line of the Patriots’ tight ends last season, which ties the 2016 Jets for second worst in a single season over the past decade. Clearly not amused, Bill Belichick signed the top two free agents at the position in Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. New England, which also has 2020 third-round pick Devin Asiasi on the depth chart, will almost assuredly jump from dead last (3%) in multiple tight end sets to near the top of the league.

For now, Patriots players only concerns should be with where they rank individually within their position groups as Bill Belichick assesses his roster.