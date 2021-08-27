NESN Logo Sign In

Many Red Sox fans likely are thrilled about Chris Sale’s performance Thursday night at Fenway Park.

But the star southpaw himself? Not so much.

Sale, in his third start since returning from injury, allowed only two runs on two hits with eight strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings against the Twins. The veteran ace, whose latest outing also featured an immaculate inning, helped Boston get back in the win column with a 12-2 triumph over Minnesota.

It certainly was a step in the right direction for Sale, but he wasn’t exactly over the moon as he assessed his start after the game.

“I guess it was good enough,” Sale told reporters, per MLB.com. “I would have really liked to have gotten through that sixth inning. But hey, at this point you can’t really complain about it. I want to be better out there next time, I want to finish that inning. But coming back after a game like today, that puts you in a good mood, gets you on a good flight. Gets us off on the right foot for this next series in Cleveland.”

Barring changes, Sale’s next start should come Tuesday when the Red Sox and the Rays meet for a critical contest in Tampa Bay.