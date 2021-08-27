NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale sure knows how to channel his anger and turn it into something good.

The Red Sox ace was solid in his start Thursday night, giving up just two earned runs with eight strikeouts in Boston’s 12-2 win over the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park.

Willians Astudillo ended the Red Sox’s chances at a shutout in the top of the fifth with a two-run home run to cut into Boston’s lead, 4-2. Sale didn’t take to that too kindly, though, and responded with a 98-mph fastball to the next batter.

At that point in the game, and with the amount of pitches Sale had thrown, it was a bit of a shock to see him come out firing. But he explained his mindset after the game.

“That’s probably the most pissed I’ve been on the baseball field in a while,” he said. “That’s just coming out of anger and frustration. I like to call those F-U fastballs. I can’t really say the word, but I got pissed and I got going. Today was probably the best my mechanics have been start to finish. I really felt like I was staying on top of the baseball. I really kind of found it out in the bullpen before the game, and that mixed with a little bit of hate, honestly, really kind of just got extended and let it eat.”

Note to batters: don’t hit a home run off Sale if you don’t want the guy behind you to feel Sale’s wrath.

Sale will make his next start against the Tampa Bay Rays, which will be his biggest test yet this season.