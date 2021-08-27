Red Sox Wrap: Chris Sale Continues Unbeaten Start With Win Vs. Twins

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox returned to Fenway Park on Thursday and claimed a series-clinching win over the Minnesota Twins by a 12-2 verdict.

Boston improves to 73-56 on the season while Minnesota fell to 55-72 with the defeat.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Chris Sale was back on the mound Thursday and the Red Sox moved to 3-0 in the three games the left-hander has started this season. Sale, for a third time this season, received plenty of run support, as well.

But it was Sale, returned from rehab from Tommy John surgery, who kept the Twins at bay through a season-best 5 1/3 innings. He threw 80 pitches with 55 going for strikes. Sale struck out eight batters, three of which came during an immaculate inning in the third as he needed just nine pitches to retire the side. Sale now is responsible for each of the last three immaculate innings by a Boston pitcher and is the first to do so at Fenway Park since Pedro Martinez did so in May 2002, according to Red Sox Notes. Sale finished the game allowing just two earned runs on two hits, both of which came in the fifth inning with Minnesota’s Willians Astudillo hitting a two-run homer.

STARS OF THE GAME

— If not for Sale earning his third win of the season, Bobby Dalbec would have been the biggest storyline of the night. The Red Sox first baseman recorded seven (!!) RBIs on a pair of home runs. Dalbec finished the night 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Dalbec blasted a three-run home run in the second inning, a two-run single during a five-run sixth and another two-run home run during the seventh.