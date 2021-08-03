Czech Republic Team Welcomes Ex-Bruin David Krejci With Goofy Video

NESN Logo Sign In

Did you know “Krej?í” translates to “tailor” in Czech?

No? Well, neither did we, until we watched the video that David Krejci’s Czech Extraliga team shared Monday night.

HC Olomouc welcomed Krejci, who last week announced he had ended his run with the Boston Bruins to return to his native Czech Republic, with a goofy, tailor-themed video. It definitely will make Bruins fans feel some sort of way.

Výborn?!

As for the Bruins, Krejci’s departure presents far more questions than answers. One thing that’s certain: His place within the team’s storied legacy is solidified.