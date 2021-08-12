Don’t Be Surprised If Kyle Schwarber Rejoins Red Sox As Soon As Friday

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Schwarber might not be in Worcester for long.

Schwarber, acquired by the Red Sox in a July 29 trade with the Washington Nationals, will begin his rehab assignment in Triple-A on Thursday. The 28-year-old slugger hasn’t played since early July due to a hamstring injury and, most recently, a groin issue.

Ahead of Boston’s series finale with the Tampa Bay Rays, Alex Cora indicated Schwarber could rejoin the Red Sox in the very near future.

“We’ll see after the game tonight how he feels and we’ll talk about it,” Cora told reporters. “It looks like (Schwarber’s return is) going to be sooner rather than later.”

Kyle Schwarber hasn't played in 41 days. But sounds like the Sox could bring him up as soon as tomorrow.



Where this all leaves him playing 1B remains to be seen. Cora mentioned them being comfortable with Martinez in LF.



Desperate times, desperate measures and all that. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 12, 2021

The way Alex Cora is talking, this could be a very short rehab assignment for Schwarber, who is DH-ing tonight in Worcester. Cora said Schwarber playing defense in the Minors is not a requirement before he rejoins Red Sox lineup. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) August 12, 2021

Sure sounds like Kyle Schwarber could be with the Red Sox as soon as tomorrow, and that he'll be the DH when he returns.



Cora says first base is still the plan for him eventually, but he thinks JD Martinez is better in the OF than people think. They want Schwarber's bat ASAP. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) August 12, 2021

Whether Schwarber will be activated Friday, Saturday (when Chris Sale will return) or later remains to be seen. Regardless, his Red Sox debut could be just around the corner.