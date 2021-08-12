Don’t Be Surprised If Kyle Schwarber Rejoins Red Sox As Soon As Friday

Kyle Schwarber might not be in Worcester for long.
Schwarber, acquired by the Red Sox in a July 29 trade with the Washington Nationals, will begin his rehab assignment in Triple-A on Thursday. The 28-year-old slugger hasn’t played since early July due to a hamstring injury and, most recently, a groin issue.
Ahead of Boston’s series finale with the Tampa Bay Rays, Alex Cora indicated Schwarber could rejoin the Red Sox in the very near future.
“We’ll see after the game tonight how he feels and we’ll talk about it,” Cora told reporters. “It looks like (Schwarber’s return is) going to be sooner rather than later.”
Whether Schwarber will be activated Friday, Saturday (when Chris Sale will return) or later remains to be seen. Regardless, his Red Sox debut could be just around the corner.
As for how Boston will use Schwarber, Cora maintained the career outfielder/catcher eventually will play first base. But, in the short term, starts as the designated hitter, with J.D. Martinez playing in the outfield, are likely.
Schwarber hit 25 homers in 72 games with the Nationals before suffering his hamstring injury. He was a legitimate National League MVP candidate.