Chaim Bloom Confirms Kyle Schwarber Will Begin Rehab Stint Thursday

Kyle Schwarber finally will see game action Thursday night.

Red Sox chief Baseball officer Chaim Bloom on Thursday confirmed Schwarber will begin his rehab assignment in Triple-A Worcester. Bloom revealed the news during an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

Boston acquired Schwarber, 28, ahead of the July 30 Major League Baseball trade deadline. The slugger hasn’t appeared in a game since early July due to a serious hamstring injury. He recently suffered a setback while working out, but the issue apparently was a minor one.

Schwarber, typically an outfielder, has worked out at first base since joining the Red Sox. It’s unclear how Boston plans to use him upon his return.

Prior to his hamstring injury, Schwarber was one of baseball’s most productive hitters. He mashed 25 homers in 72 games with the Washington Nationals.