Nathan Eovaldi’s Once-Maligned Red Sox Contract Looking Better Each Start

There have been some Nathan Eovaldi opinions over the last couple of years.

“Nathan Eovaldi’s contract has turned into a disaster.”

“Eovaldi hasn’t been anything more than an average fourth starter throughout most of his career, and he’s certainly not worth $17 million per year.”

“At this point, we should just accept Eovaldi for what he is: an oft-injured right-hander whose results — outside of a magical two-week stretch in October of 2018 — never match his stuff.”

In some ways, we’re being slightly unfair to the good scribes, bloggers and talk show hosts of Boston. Eovaldi’s first full season with the Red Sox in 2019 — the first campaign of a four-year, $68 million contract — was a complete disaster. He certainly didn’t look right after a storybook 2018 postseason performance and finished the season with a career-worst 5.99 ERA in 23 appearances and just 12 starts.

It appeared the most feared aspects of re-signing Eovaldi — his injury history, relative inability to log big innings and a lack of real success when he did pitch — were all going to come to fruition. Had that happened, it would have gone down as one of the worst contracts in franchise history. There were even trade whispers including Eovaldi’s name.

Here’s the thing about a four-year deal, though: Four is more than one. Lo and behold, the hard-throwing right-hander has turned things around to the point where he might not be a bargain, but the contract certainly looks in line with market value.