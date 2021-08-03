Watch Elusive Stray Cat Send Crowd Into Frenzy At Yankee Stadium

NESN Logo Sign In

Heading into the eighth inning down 7-1 against the last-place Baltimore Orioles, the New York Yankees certainly weren’t entertaining enough for their home crowd.

Thankfully, a stray cat brought some life back into Yankee Stadium, stepping up to the plate Monday night to put on a show for the fans.

After crashing the field, this small cat broke several ankles while staff members tried to grab it.

Check out the hilarious scene below:

After a nice little run on the grass and receiving “M-V-P” chants from a roaring crowd, the cat’s spotlight came to an end, as it made its exit out an open door.