Watch Elusive Stray Cat Send Crowd Into Frenzy At Yankee Stadium

Give this cat a contract

by

Heading into the eighth inning down 7-1 against the last-place Baltimore Orioles, the New York Yankees certainly weren’t entertaining enough for their home crowd.

Thankfully, a stray cat brought some life back into Yankee Stadium, stepping up to the plate Monday night to put on a show for the fans.

After crashing the field, this small cat broke several ankles while staff members tried to grab it.

Check out the hilarious scene below:

After a nice little run on the grass and receiving “M-V-P” chants from a roaring crowd, the cat’s spotlight came to an end, as it made its exit out an open door.

More MLB:

Watch Elusive Stray Cat Send Crowd Into Frenzy At Yankee Stadium
New York Giants head coach Joe Judge
Previous Article

Giants Practice Featured Massive Brawl And Joe Judge Lost His Marbles
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge
Next Article

Danny Ainge’s Bungling Of Gordon Hayward Trade Exception Could Hurt Celtics For Years

Picked For You

Related