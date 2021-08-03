So, Tuesday’s New York Giants practice apparently was a hoot.
The G-Men playing in pads for the first time this training camp, allowed the session to devolve into a fight-filled disaster punctuated by head coach Joe Judge losing his mind. A massive brawl between players seemingly began after running back Corey Clement took a tough hit at the end of a run.
Check out this rundown from SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano:
Woof.
And here’s quarterback Daniel Jones offering his thoughts on the situation:
We know, we, too, wish there were video of what happened. If only the Giants, and not the Dallas Cowboys, were this year’s “Hard Knocks” team.