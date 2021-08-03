NESN Logo Sign In

So, Tuesday’s New York Giants practice apparently was a hoot.

The G-Men playing in pads for the first time this training camp, allowed the session to devolve into a fight-filled disaster punctuated by head coach Joe Judge losing his mind. A massive brawl between players seemingly began after running back Corey Clement took a tough hit at the end of a run.

Check out this rundown from SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano:

Hard to see exactly what happened. RB Corey Clement took a big hit at the end of a run. TE Evan Engram retaliated and then he got popped by Logan Ryan.



Then everybody ? and I mean everybody ? jumped in. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

Giants players are running goal line to goal line again ? and again ? and now back to push ups.



Joe Judge is doing his best Herb Brooks imitation now. pic.twitter.com/l5ELerBQBu — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

And now practice is mercifully over. Wow. I?ve never seen Joe Judge that angry.



Actually I?m not sure I?ve ever seen anyone that angry. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

Woof.