Danny Ainge’s Bungling Of Gordon Hayward Trade Exception Could Hurt Celtics For Years

NESN Logo Sign In

It might be time to start asking the question “what in the world was Danny Ainge thinking?” a lot more often.

Over the last five years, the ex-Celtics president of basketball operations had a variety of plans to build a superteam blow up in his face. Not all of it is his fault, like Gordon Hayward getting hurt and Kyrie Irving deciding to leave, he simply took calculated risks and they didn’t work out. It happens, and it’s worse if he constantly was risk averse.

But his final transaction as the Celtics boss was laughably bad, and it could hurt Boston for years.

With the Celtics visibly not going anywhere, Ainge made the baffling decision to use part of the Hayward trade exception to take on the expiring contract of Evan Fournier.

The 28-year-old elected not to re-sign, instead joining the New York Knicks on a four-year deal. The Celtics used the other part of the Hayward trade exception to acquire Josh Richardson. He’s a fine player, but not exactly the kind of guy that is going to be able to help Jayson Tatum carry the Celtics to the next level.

With all that in mind, this nugget from MassLive’s Brian Robb should make Celtics fans irate.

“If the Celtics had maintained their full Hayward traded player exception for use in the offseason instead of using a chunk of it on acquiring Fournier as a rental, Boston could have taken in Al Horford?s 2021-22 salary ($27 million) into the Hayward exception before it expired later this month. That transaction would have opened the door for Boston to create a new trade exception worth $36 million for Kemba Walker?s outgoing salary to Oklahoma City.”