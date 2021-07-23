NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made a roster move ahead of their game against the New York Yankees on Friday night.

Boston announced it placed pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura on the 10-day injured list with right tricep inflammation. The move is retroactive to July 20. To replace Sawamura in the bullpen, the Red Sox recalled Phillips Valdez from Triple-A Worcester.

Sawamura last pitched for the Red Sox on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays and faced one batter, retiring him in the process. The right-hander has a 2.87 ERA in 38 appearances this season.

Valdez has appeared in 20 games for the Red Sox this season before being optioned to the WooSox on June 10. Valdez amassed a 3.38 ERA in his last eight games.

The Red Sox and Yankees play their second game of a four-game set at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. ET. You can watch it all on NESN.