J.D. Martinez Going On COVID-19 IL; No Update On Jarren Duran

The Boston Red Sox are adding, not subtracting, to the COVID-19 related inured list.

J.D. Martinez is getting added to the list, Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated Saturday afternoon ahead of Game 1 of Boston’s double-header against the Toronto Blue Jays. With Martinez out, the Red Sox are calling up catcher Connor Wong.

This comes after Jarren Duran was placed on the COVID IL Friday. Duran has returned multiple negative tests for the coronavirus, and only is displaying symptoms. While it’s not known if Martinez has tested positive, Cora said the slugger has not been feeling well. It’s worth noting that a player displaying any symptoms has to be added to the COVID-19 IL.

Such situations are becoming somewhat commonplace for the Red Sox, as Matt Barnes went through a similar situation just a few days ago. He was added to the COVID-19 IL, had multiple negative tests and was back one day later.

First pitch for Game 1 of Red Sox-Blue Jays is set for 3:07 p.m. ET on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

