Red Sox Injuries: Alex Cora Gives Update On Bunch Of Sidelined Players

In case you forgot just how many players the Boston Red Sox are missing, Alex Cora is here to remind you.

Chris Sale, who is throwing a rehab start in Triple-A on Saturday, is the most obvious one. He’s recovering from Tommy John surgery, and his outing for the WooSox could be his last provided everything goes OK and he recovers from it fine.

But ahead of Game 1 of the Sox’s double-header against the Toronto Blue Jays, Cora added updates on Christian Arroyo, Danny Santana, Ryan Brasier and Matt Andriese.

Arroyo has been out since sustaining a hamstring injury while playing first base on July 18th, while Santana landed on the IL back on July 22nd due to a left groin strain. Cora said both have been hitting and doing “baseball stuff,” including running the bases.

Brasier has yet to play this season due to a few issues, but his rehab has been ramping up from a concussion sustained from taking a liner off the head. Brasier will be doing an “up and down” live batting practice in Triple-A.

Andriese has had hamstring tendonitis since July 10. He’ll thrown one inning in Worcester’s game Saturday.

There was nothing new on Kyle Schwarber and Darwinzon Hernandez.