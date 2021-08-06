Red Sox Place Jarren Duran On COVID-19 Related Injured List

NESN Logo Sign In

Jarren Duran is heading to the COVID-19 injured list.

The Boston Red Sox announced Friday that the rookie outfielder has been placed on the COVID IL. The team called up Jonathan Araúz to take his roster spot.

Alex Cora said that Duran as of now has not tested positive and that he was back at the hotel. This news comes after Matt Barnes went on the COVID IL for a day but was cleared after never returning a positive test. Cora said Duran’s situation is similar.

Coincidentally, Araúz was the one who got sent down just two days ago after Barnes was cleared. Araúz won’t be in the lineup for Friday’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.