Judge Denies Woman’s Restraining Order Against Trevor Bauer

The Los Angeles County Superior Court denied a woman’s request for a permanent restraining order against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.

The four-day hearing wrapped up Thursday when judge Dianna Gould-Saltman ruled that Bauer did not pose a future threat to the woman accusing him of sexual assault.

According to ESPN, “The judge said the injuries as shown in the photographs are terrible but added, if she set limits and he exceeded them, this case would’ve been clear. But she set limits without considering all the consequences, and respondent did not exceed limits that the petitioner set.”

Bauer used the Fifth Amendment to not testify Thursday, while the woman accusing him spent nearly nine hours testifying. The woman alleged that Bauer choked her unconscious and punched her over the course of several encounters.

Bauer has been on administrative leave from Major League Baseball since July 2. His latest extension expires Friday, but ESPN reports that it likely will be extended for a sixth time.

This week’s hearing only was to address the restraining order. The allegations against Bauer still are being investigated, but no charges have been filed. MLB also has been investigating the matter since June.

What’s next for Bauer remains to be seen, but as long as his leave continues to be extended, he will not be around the Dodgers.