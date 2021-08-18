Luke Voit Makes Firm Declaration After Key Homer Vs. Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

You can’t blame the New York Yankees for going out and getting Anthony Rizzo but they also shouldn’t be surprised that such moves put them in the slightly uncomfortable position they’re in now.

Part of the reason the Yankees seemed compelled to get one of the top players on the market was because of the ineffectiveness of Luke Voit, who has manned first base regularly the last three years. At his best, Voit is a fine-enough defensive player who can hit for power in the middle of the lineup.

But Voit was inconsistent much of this season leading up to the trade deadline. And with Rizzo soon to return from the COVID-19 related injured list, and Voit still having minor league options, there’s speculation he could soon get sent down to Scranton.

After hitting a key homer Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, Voit tried to make clear that he belongs in The Bronx.

“I was top-10 MVP last year and I’ve been a great player for this organization for the last three years,” Voit said. “I’m not going down. I want to play. Obviously, I know it will be tough with Rizzo, but I deserve to play just as much as he does. I led the league in home runs last year. I feel really good again.”

From a roster management standpoint, it would make sense why the Yankees would consider sending Voit down, especially since he’d be back up in a few days as a September call-up. But in the interim, it doesn’t make New York any better, and probably would do nothing but annoy an important member of the Yankees.

Voit’s homer came in the bottom of the second during the nightcap against the Red Sox, which the Yankees ultimately won 2-0. With the win, the Yankees moved themselves into the second wild card spot, a place they booted the Red Sox from.