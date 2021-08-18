Tigers Analyst Jack Morris Apologizes For Shohei Ohtani Remarks

NESN Logo Sign In

Jack Morris found himself in hot water Tuesday night.

The Hall of Famer was on the call for Bally Sports Detroit’s broadcast of the series opener between the Tigers and the Angels. As Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate in the sixth inning of a tie ballgame, play-by-play voice Matt Shepard asked Morris what the Tigers should do with the Los Angeles superstar.

“Be very, very careful,” Morris said with an accent.

Morris issued an apology for his remarks prior to Ohtani’s ninth-inning at-bat.

“Well, folks, Shohei Ohtani has come to the plate and it’s been brought to my attention and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community, for what I said about pitching and being careful with Shohei Ohtani,” Morris said, as seen on the Bally Sports Detroit broadcast. “I did not intend for any offensive thing and I apologize if I did. Certainly, respect and have the utmost respect for this guy and don’t blame a pitcher for walking him.”

The Halos went on to secure an 8-2 win over the Tigers at Comerica Park. Ohtani, the current frontrunner