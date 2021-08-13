Mac Jones Provides Positive Impression On Opening Drive With Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — They say first impressions are everything, and quarterback Mac Jones offered a promising one on his opening drive with the New England Patriots.

New England opened its preseason Thursday night at Gillette Stadium against the Washington Football Team, and Jones relieved Cam Newton at the end of the first quarter.

There’s been plenty of hype around the rookie quarterback, and he impressed on his first drive. Jones’ first pass attempt should have been ruled complete to receiver Jakobi Meyers, but the officials ruled it incomplete citing that it hit the ground.

Regardless, the call clearly didn’t get to Jones as he rebounded with a pass to Kristian Wilkerson for the first down and his first NFL completion.

Jones continued to show off his arm with a perfectly-placed ball to Wilkerson, who couldn’t haul it in in the end zone. Jones was robbed of his first touchdown.

The drive was capped by Quinn Nordin giving the Patriots a 6-0 lead with his second field goal of the game.