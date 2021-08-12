Field Of Dreams Game Live Stream: Watch Yankees Vs. White Sox Online

Fantasy will become reality Thursday night in Iowa.

The New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox will square off at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, site of one of the most iconic sports movies in film history. The game will serve as the opener of a three-game series between the two clubs. The final two games will be played in Chicago.

Lance Lynn will start for the White Sox with Andrew Heaney toeing the rubber for the Yankees.

Will the ghosts of Shoeless Joe Jackson and the Chicago Black Sox make an appearance? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Thursday night’s “Field of Dreams” game:

When: Thursday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Fox Sports Go