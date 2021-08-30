NESN Logo Sign In

If you’re trying to predict which division will feature the most exciting race in the 2021 NFL season, the NFC West probably is a safe bet.

You can make a reasonable case for all four teams to win the division crown. The 2019 NFC champion 49ers are fully healthy, the Rams have upgraded under center, the Cardinals boast one of the more loaded offenses in all of football and the Seahawks still have the magician that is Russell Wilson.

The NFC West also is set up to provide some intriguing betting odds this season. Here is a rundown of some of the more popular betting options in the division for the upcoming campaign, as well as a best bet suggestion.

(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

TO WIN DIVISION

San Francisco 49ers +180

Los Angeles Rams +190

Seattle Seahawks +275

Arizona Cardinals +650

MVP

Russell Wilson +1400

Kyler Murray +1600

Matthew Stafford +1800

Jimmy Garoppolo +6500

Raheem Mostert +10000

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Trey Lance +750

Trey Sermon +2500

Rondale Moore +5000

Cade Johnson +10000