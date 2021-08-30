If you’re trying to predict which division will feature the most exciting race in the 2021 NFL season, the NFC West probably is a safe bet.
You can make a reasonable case for all four teams to win the division crown. The 2019 NFC champion 49ers are fully healthy, the Rams have upgraded under center, the Cardinals boast one of the more loaded offenses in all of football and the Seahawks still have the magician that is Russell Wilson.
The NFC West also is set up to provide some intriguing betting odds this season. Here is a rundown of some of the more popular betting options in the division for the upcoming campaign, as well as a best bet suggestion.
(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
TO WIN DIVISION
San Francisco 49ers +180
Los Angeles Rams +190
Seattle Seahawks +275
Arizona Cardinals +650
MVP
Russell Wilson +1400
Kyler Murray +1600
Matthew Stafford +1800
Jimmy Garoppolo +6500
Raheem Mostert +10000
OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Trey Lance +750
Trey Sermon +2500
Rondale Moore +5000
Cade Johnson +10000
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Zaven Collins +1400
Justin Hilliard +5000
Tay Gowan +6500
Bobby Brown III +6500
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Aaron Donald +500
Nick Bosa +1600
Jamal Adams +2000
J.J. Watt +2000
Bobby Wagner +2500
BEST BET
DeAndre Hopkins to lead the NFL in receiving yards (+1000): Hopkins performed as advertised in his first season with the Cardinals, hauling in 115 catches for 1,407 yards with six touchdowns. His reception and yardage marks were among the best in the league, ranking second and third, respectively. With a full campaign and a more “normal” offseason, training camp and preseason under their belts, we imagine Hopkins and Murray will showcase even better chemistry in 2021. Arizona should employ a rather pass-happy offense, too, as its running back tandem of Chase Edmonds and James Conner leaves much to be desired. Hopkins finished in the top four in receiving yards in three of the last four seasons, so there should be some comfort in betting on him to pace all pass-catchers in the upcoming campaign.