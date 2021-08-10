NFC North Betting Preview: Is Anyone Capable Of Speeding Up Packers’ End?

For a while there, it looked like an NFC North changing of the guard was imminent. Now, it appears the Kings of the North are poised to reign for at least one more season.
It’s anyone’s guess what happens in Green Bay after 2021, but Aaron Rodgers’ beautiful mystery has the reigning MVP back under center for the Packers after a summer of discontent. A divorce seems all but certain following the season, but the two-time defending division champions are in the driver’s seat entering 2021, although it’s fair to wonder whether the rest of the field is gaining on them.
Here’s a quick look at some of the notable betting odds for the NFC North as well as a best bet for the 2021 NFL season.
(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
TO WIN DIVISION
Green Bay Packers -160
Minnesota Vikings +250
Chicago Bears +550
Detroit Lions +2800
MVP
Aaron Rodgers +1000
Kirk Cousins +2500
Dalvin Cook +6500
D’Andre Swift +6500
Davante Adams +10000
OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Justin Fields +850
Penei Sewell +5000
Kellen Mond +5000
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Eric Stokes +3500
Levi Onwuzurike +3500
Chazz Surratt +4000
Alim McNeil +5000
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Khalil Mack +1600
Jaire Alexander +4000
Danielle Hunter +4000
BEST BET
Jared Goff to lead the NFL interceptions (+800): We’re about to find out just how much impact Sean McVay had on Goff in Los Angeles. Going from McVay, an offensive wizard, to Dan Campbell feels like going from filet to Salisbury steak. Perhaps just as important is the fact that Goff doesn’t have a ton of talent around him. That he’ll likely have to force-feed his tight ends and running backs does give some pause that he’ll get to throw downfield enough to have his passes intercepted, but the Lions are going to be bad. Their win total is currently set at 4.5. They’re going to have to throw a ton, and Goff’s decision-making without McVay literally in his ear doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence. The 8-to-1 feels like good value here.