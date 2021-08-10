NFC North Betting Preview: Is Anyone Capable Of Speeding Up Packers’ End?

NESN Logo Sign In

For a while there, it looked like an NFC North changing of the guard was imminent. Now, it appears the Kings of the North are poised to reign for at least one more season.

It’s anyone’s guess what happens in Green Bay after 2021, but Aaron Rodgers’ beautiful mystery has the reigning MVP back under center for the Packers after a summer of discontent. A divorce seems all but certain following the season, but the two-time defending division champions are in the driver’s seat entering 2021, although it’s fair to wonder whether the rest of the field is gaining on them.

Here’s a quick look at some of the notable betting odds for the NFC North as well as a best bet for the 2021 NFL season.

(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

TO WIN DIVISION

Green Bay Packers -160

Minnesota Vikings +250

Chicago Bears +550

Detroit Lions +2800

MVP

Aaron Rodgers +1000

Kirk Cousins +2500

Dalvin Cook +6500

D’Andre Swift +6500

Davante Adams +10000

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Justin Fields +850

Penei Sewell +5000

Kellen Mond +5000