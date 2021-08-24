Patriots 2021 Season: Here Are CBS Broadcast Crews For First Two Games

It will be the same crew for Week 1 and 2

by

For better or for worse, the first two games of the 2021 Patriots season will not feature Tony Romo predicting plays and repeatedly saying, “I dunnnooo, Jim.”

CBS on Tuesday revealed the broadcasting crews for New England’s first two games. The same crew — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins — will call the Week 1 Miami Dolphins-Patriots contest and the Week 2 New England-New York Jets matchup.

Here are the details, via Ben Volin of The Boston Globe:

Of course, the real mystery Patriots fans want solved is the one surrounding New England’s quarterback competition.

Cam Newton for weeks seemingly has been on track to start the season opener, but a recent COVID-19 protocol violation apparently has opened a door for rookie Mac Jones.

More Football:

Here’s Why Nick Folk Missed Time During Patriots Training Camp
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones
Previous Article

Patriots’ Matthew Slater Raves About ‘Great Young Man’ Mac Jones
Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk
Next Article

What Bruce Cassidy Expects From Jake DeBrusk After Down Season

Picked For You

Related