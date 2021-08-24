Patriots 2021 Season: Here Are CBS Broadcast Crews For First Two Games

NESN Logo Sign In

For better or for worse, the first two games of the 2021 Patriots season will not feature Tony Romo predicting plays and repeatedly saying, “I dunnnooo, Jim.”

CBS on Tuesday revealed the broadcasting crews for New England’s first two games. The same crew — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins — will call the Week 1 Miami Dolphins-Patriots contest and the Week 2 New England-New York Jets matchup.

Here are the details, via Ben Volin of The Boston Globe:

Patriots will also get Harlan, Green and Collins for their Week 2 game at the Jets. Nantz and Romo will be in Chargers-Cowboys pic.twitter.com/WqICtj87It — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 24, 2021

Of course, the real mystery Patriots fans want solved is the one surrounding New England’s quarterback competition.

Cam Newton for weeks seemingly has been on track to start the season opener, but a recent COVID-19 protocol violation apparently has opened a door for rookie Mac Jones.