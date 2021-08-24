NFL Odds: Mac Jones Still Underdog For Patriots’ QB Despite Cam Newton News

NESN Logo Sign In

If Mac Jones is the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in Week 1, we’ll almost certainly look back to this week as the turning point.

The rookie QB has a golden opportunity to make his case for the starting job while Cam Newton sits out to begin the week following an issue with COVID-19 protocols. The Patriots have a pair of joint practices with the New York Giants beginning Wednesday, and while Newton is expected back for Thursday’s session, Jones has a chance to impress with the first-team offense.

Head coach Bill Belichick acknowledged as much Tuesday.

Yet, the betting markets aren’t completely sold the Patriots are holding a truly open competition to be the Week 1 starter. Despite the recent Newton developments — and a report the Patriots might be frustrated by Newton’s situation — DraftKings Sportsbook is holding firm with its odds regarding Jones surpassing Newton to become the starter.

This prop is still listed on the DK sportsbook as of Tuesday morning.

Mac Jones to take Patriots’ first snap in 2021 season:

No (-330)

Yes (+225)

Those numbers haven’t changed following the Newton news that opened the week, but it’s safe to assume they could get tweaked if Jones has a good week of practice and plays well Sunday in the preseason finale versus the Giants.