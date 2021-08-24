NFL Odds: Mac Jones Still Underdog For Patriots’ QB Despite Cam Newton News

If Mac Jones is the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in Week 1, we’ll almost certainly look back to this week as the turning point.
The rookie QB has a golden opportunity to make his case for the starting job while Cam Newton sits out to begin the week following an issue with COVID-19 protocols. The Patriots have a pair of joint practices with the New York Giants beginning Wednesday, and while Newton is expected back for Thursday’s session, Jones has a chance to impress with the first-team offense.
Head coach Bill Belichick acknowledged as much Tuesday.
Yet, the betting markets aren’t completely sold the Patriots are holding a truly open competition to be the Week 1 starter. Despite the recent Newton developments — and a report the Patriots might be frustrated by Newton’s situation — DraftKings Sportsbook is holding firm with its odds regarding Jones surpassing Newton to become the starter.
This prop is still listed on the DK sportsbook as of Tuesday morning.
Mac Jones to take Patriots’ first snap in 2021 season:
No (-330)
Yes (+225)
Those numbers haven’t changed following the Newton news that opened the week, but it’s safe to assume they could get tweaked if Jones has a good week of practice and plays well Sunday in the preseason finale versus the Giants.
If Jones does win the job, it will be interesting to see how it affects the Alabama product’s Offensive Rookie of the Year odds. DraftKings still has Jones at 10-1 to win the award.
He certainly has some stiff competition, though.
Trevor Lawrence +350
Justin Fields +600
Zach Wilson +750
Trey Lance +750
Najee Harris +800
Mac Jones +1000
Jones lacks the name value of those other players, and he might not get a chance to start right away. But if he gets on the field early in the season, his skill set might get him in the race right away. Jones’ performance has been uneven at times in games, but the numbers point to an impressive ability to hit the target.
The Patriots’ system certainly lends itself well to accurate passers, as evidenced by Tom Brady’s two-decade run. We also saw a year ago what can happen when someone like Newton — who couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a boat — gets the keys to the car.
Jones probably will have success at some point in his career. When he gets that chance, however, remains the biggest question mark.