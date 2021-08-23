What Cam Newton’s Absence Means For Mac Jones, Patriots’ QB Battle

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Entering this past weekend, Cam Newton’s grip on the New England Patriots’ starting job appeared as strong as it had been all summer.

Newton looked great in last Thursday’s preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles, completing 8 of 9 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown while monopolizing reps with the first-team offense. This came after an efficient showing in the second Pats-Eagles second joint practice that featured just two incompletions — including one drop — on 15 Newton pass attempts.

Rookie challenger Mac Jones also excelled against Philly (13 of 19, 146 yards with three drops and a spike) but played all 42 of his snaps behind the Patriots’ backup offensive line — a clear indication of where he stood in the team’s quarterback hierarchy.

Monday’s big development changes everything.

Newton very well still could open the season as New England’s starting QB. But complications stemming from his apparent refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19 have swung the door wide open for Jones.

Newton missed Monday’s practice and will be unavailable for the next two, as well — including the first of two joint practices with the New York Giants — as a result of what the Patriots called a “misunderstanding” of the NFL’s COVID testing protocols.

According to a team statement, the veteran QB traveled out of state for a “club-approved medical appointment” on Saturday and did not submit his required daily test at Gillette Stadium. Newton did test — and test negative — while he was away, per the team, but violated league protocols by not doing so at the Patriots’ team facility.