Jon Lester Shares Advice For Anthony Rizzo After Cubs-Yankees Trade

Jon Lester has walked a mile in Anthony Rizzo’s shoes.

So, it’s only fitting the former teammates spoke before and after the New York Yankees acquired Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs last Thursday, one day prior to the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

But what exactly did Lester say to Rizzo, whom he first met during their time together in the Boston Red Sox organization before reuniting several years later in Chicago?

Well, the 37-year-old pitcher apparently offered some advice based on his own big league experience.

“I was very fortunate that I got to be a part of a great organization for a long time,” Lester said, according to The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney, referring to his time with the Red Sox. “And then I got to pick another great organization. I got the best of a lot of worlds. Obviously, Rizz and I talked a lot more recently. But I told Rizz that when I was there with the Cubs, ‘Hey, man, the grass ain’t always greener, but sometimes it is.’ He’ll find that out. Maybe it works out to where he does come back to Chicago and this is a two-month stint (in New York). We don’t know what the future holds.”

Lester, drafted by the Red Sox in 2002, spent parts of nine major league seasons with Boston, winning two World Series titles, before being shipped to the Oakland Athletics at the MLB trade deadline in 2014. He then signed with the Cubs during the ensuing offseason and spent six seasons alongside Rizzo in the Windy City.

Rizzo, drafted by the Red Sox in 2007, had been traded twice before last week — in December 2010 to the San Diego Padres and in January 2012 to the Cubs — but Chicago had become home for the 31-year-old first baseman. He spent parts of 10 seasons with the Cubs, notably winning a title in 2016.