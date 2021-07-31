Five Red Sox Takeaways From 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

On Davis: “As for Davis, more of a classic left-handed reliever. This was an area we went in feeling like we could strengthen ourselves in terms of the depth of lefty relievers in the organization and in the upper levels of the organization. … He’s got a good fastball-breaking ball combination that we feel is going to help us, especially as we head down the stretch and we know we’re going to be facing some good left-handed hitters.”

3. Chris Sale’s importance can’t be overstated

Bloom acknowledged the Red Sox looked this week for ways to bolster their starting pitching, which has been decent for the most part this season but remains a potential pain point as Boston marches toward October. They simply couldn’t find the right match.

The silver lining, of course, is that Sale projects to return very soon, with his next rehab start scheduled for Saturday at Triple-A Worcester. That, in theory, could be enough of an augmentation to help carry the Red Sox through the American League and into the World Series. But Sale hasn’t pitched in a major league game since August 2019 — a season that was below-average by his elite standards — and therefore one’s optimism should be chased with a shot of caution.

The problem? The pressure on Sale to perform inherently increased with the Red Sox unable to obtain another viable starter before the deadline.

4. This was Chaim’s time

Bloom point-blank shot down a report that Red Sox ownership pushed for him to try to acquire Max Scherzer from the Nationals before the Los Angeles Dodgers landed the three-time Cy Young Award winner.

He also downplayed the role the luxury tax threshold played in his negotiations, acknowledging he obviously was mindful of Boston’s finances but wasn’t under any mandate to stay below the figure in order to avoid the repercussions of exceeding such.

“We were mindful of it. I think you have to be, because there are implications to crossing that line that go beyond just money, and some of those implications actually hurt our competitiveness and could hurt our talent base over time,” Bloom said. “So we were mindful of it, but it was never a hard line. We did explore a lot of possibilities this week that would have taken us over. We just looked at it as something that we need to factor in: Was it worth the cost? And ultimately, there were some things that we explored that we certainly would have done that for. But we just didn’t feel it was worth the cost in talent, let alone the additional effects of going over the line.”

5. The path just became much more daunting

The Tampa Bay Rays added Nelson Cruz. The New York Yankees added Joey Gallo, Anthony Rizzo and Andrew Heaney. The Toronto Blue Jays added José Berríos and Brad Hand. The Chicago White Sox added Craig Kimbrel and Ryan Tepera. The Oakland Athletics added Starling Marte.

The other American League contenders beefed up at every turn, which only makes the road to the postseason — and possibly through the postseason — that much more difficult for the Red Sox, who are clinging to first place in the AL East with a lot of work still to be done.