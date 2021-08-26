NESN Logo Sign In

Boston’s looking to end its homestand in style Thursday.

The Boston Red Sox enter Thursday night’s rubber match with the Minnesota Twins sporting a 3-2 record on their current home stand and are looking to earn another one with Chris Sale taking the mound for the third time in 2021.

Boston’s bats have come alive since returning to Fenway Park as they’ve averaged 6.4 runs per game to go along with a .275 batting average.

