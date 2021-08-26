Red Sox Go For Series Win Thursday Over Twins With Chris Sale On Mound

The Red Sox are going for a series win Thursday

by , and

Boston’s looking to end its homestand in style Thursday.

The Boston Red Sox enter Thursday night’s rubber match with the Minnesota Twins sporting a 3-2 record on their current home stand and are looking to earn another one with Chris Sale taking the mound for the third time in 2021.

Boston’s bats have come alive since returning to Fenway Park as they’ve averaged 6.4 runs per game to go along with a .275 batting average.

For more on the squad, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

More MLB:

Red Sox ‘Gaining Trust’ In Trade-Deadline Acquisition Austin Davis
New York Giants head coach Joe Judge
Previous Article

Giants Coach Joe Judge Pays Patriots’ Matthew Slater Ultimate Compliment

Picked For You

Related