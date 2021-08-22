NESN Logo Sign In

The Texas Rangers entered Saturday’s outing against the Boston Red Sox with a 1-16 record in road games dating back to the All-Star break. In that span, they averaged 1.7 runs per game. In 10 games leading into Saturday, they totaled 10 runs.

On Saturday, they just about made up for all of that lost time. The Rangers scattered 17 hits and scored 10 runs while limiting Boston to one run on five hits.

Clearly, there was nothing cooking for the Red Sox offensively or on the hill. But to put to proverbial icing on the cake, Boston made five errors — the most for the franchise since Aug. 25, 2017, according to the team.

It wasn’t lost on manager Alex Cora, who didn’t hold back in speaking to media after the loss and put some of the onus for the play on the coaching staff.

“Embarrassing is the word, and that starts from me,” Cora said. “Five errors. We didn’t run the bases well. We didn’t put good at-bats, we didn’t pitch. In this thing, it’s a team effort, and it starts with us, with the coaches … We’ve been playing sloppy ball for a while and they keep doing it, so we’ve got to be accountable.

That was embarrassing today. It’s not acceptable. For a team that is fighting for the playoffs to show up like that and play like that, it doesn’t matter if you win or lose the game, it’s how you win or lose the game. That’s not acceptable.”

Eduardo Rodriguez lasted just 3 2/3 innings as the Rangers scored five runs on eight hits. His ERA is now 5.19. And where Cora wasn’t at all pleased with the way his team performed — and didn’t have too much to say about his starter — Rodriguez didn’t seem too concerned about the bigger picture after his outing and chalked his performance up to “a bad game.”