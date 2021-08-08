NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox closer Matt Barnes isn’t passing the blame after allowing a three-run home run to Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer in a devastating 9-8 defeat.

Barnes entered Sunday’s game with two outs in the eighth inning and the Red Sox clutching to a two-run advantage. The MLB All-Star walked Toronto’s No. 9 hitter Reese McGuire to put runners on first and second before Springer hit a no-doubter 442 feet to left-center field.

It gave the Blue Jays their first lead since the first inning as erased Boston’s advantage, which was 7-2 after the first four innings.

“… In my mind I didn’t think he thought I was going to come back with another fastball,” Barnes said of the Springer at bat during a postgame video conference. “I thought for sure he was going to sit on a breaking ball. It leaked middle, I mean, just plain and simple the ball leaked middle and he put a good swing on it.

“I’ll just be frank, in a game in which we score eight runs, we got to win that ballgame. And the one today is 100 percent on me,” Barnes added. “I got to make a better pitch not only to Springer, but obviously I got to get McGuire out there.”

Barnes took the loss as Boston fell to 2-8 on its 10-game road trip.

