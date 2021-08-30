MLB Odds: Betting Math Gives Red Sox 74 Percent Chance To Make Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are getting more and more expensive to make the MLB Playoffs.

Last Tuesday, we discussed how Boston’s odds jumped from -150 to -175 after Travis Shaw’s walk-off grand slam against the Texas Rangers. So after that game, you would’ve had to lay $175 to win $100 on the Sox to clinch a postseason berth.

Fast forward to Monday and the price is substantially steeper to bet Boston. DraftKings Sportsbook is now dealing the Red Sox -280 to make the playoffs. That price implies a 74 percent chance of probability — up from 64 percent six days ago.

Betting mathematics continue to work against the Oakland Athletics, who haven’t made up any ground and might not get another start from righty Chris Bassitt this season. Bassitt took a 100 mph line drive off the face against the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 17.

Oakland playoff odds have almost tripled from +125 to +360 since early last week.

Updated playoff betting odds via DraftKings

Yankees: Make -2000 / Miss +1000

Red Sox: Make -280 / Miss +225

Athletics: Make +360 / Miss -500

Mariners: Make +1500 / Miss -5000

Baseball Reference projects Boston to finish with 91 wins and Oakland with 89.