Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Boston Reverts To Familiar Batting Order

The Boston Red Sox return to a familiar look against the Toronto Blue Jays in an effort to break out of their slump.

The lineup Red Sox manager Alex Cora deploys for Friday’s matchup against the Blue Jays is perhaps Boston’s most-recognizable of 2021. The Red Sox have lost seven of their last 10 games. Cora voiced his frustration with the team’s state of play Thursday and has abandoned the reworked batting order he often has fielded since the All-Star break.

Boston’s familiar order has center fielder Kiké Hernández leading off and left fielder Alex Verdugo batting second for the first time since last Friday.

The heart of the order consists of designated hitter J.D. Martinez batting third, shortstop Xander Bogaerts hitting fourth, and third baseman Rafael Devers, who returns to the fifth spot for the first time since July 18.

Right fielder Hunter Renfroe bats sixth, followed by second baseman Marwin Gonzalez.

Catcher Christian Vázquez and first baseman Franchy Cordero both return from off days to bat eighth and ninth, respectively.

Boston’s starting pitcher is Nathan Eovaldi, who has a 3.15 ERA in his last 12 starts and has walked one or fewer batters in each of his last eight starts.