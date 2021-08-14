Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Chris Sale, J.D. Martinez, Christian Vázquez Return

NESN Logo Sign In

While the 732 days of waiting must have been the hardest part for Chris Sale, his fun is set to begin anew when the Red Sox face the Orioles.

The Boston ace will take the mound for the Red Sox for the first time since 2019 on Saturday at Fenway Park. Sale hopes to earn a win and help Boston to its second victory in as many days over Baltimore. Doing so would represent a story-book comeback for Sale, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year and has worked diligently to return to action.

Elsewhere in the Red Sox lineup, J.D. Martinez returns from an off day to replace Kyle Schwarber. Martinez is the designated hitter and bats fifth. His return moves Hunter Renfroe to the No. 6 spot.

The Red Sox reinstated Christian Vázquez from the bereavement list Saturday. He’s the starting catcher and bats eighth.

Boston batters initially will face Orioles starting pitcher Jorge López.

