Red Sox Vs. Yankees Game 1 Lineups: J.D. Martinez In New-Look Outfield

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are set to play two, and the stakes are high.

Just two games separate the rivals in the American League East standings, as they begin their series Tuesday at Yankee Stadium with a doubleheader.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora deploys a new-look outfield, which consists of J.D. Martinez in right field, Hunter Renfroe in center field and Alex Verdugo in left field. Renfroe starts in center for just the second time this season and bats second. Martinez starts in right field for the second time in 2021 and bats fifth. Verdugo moves from center to left and bats eighth.

With Martinez in the outfield, Kyle Schwarber is Boston’s designated hitter and bats sixth.

Catcher Christian Vázquez and first baseman Bobby Dalbec swap places in the Red Sox batting order, with the former hitting seventh, and the latter ninth.

Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck seeks his first win of the year.

The Yankees counter with lefty Jordan Montgomery.