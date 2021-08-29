NESN Logo Sign In

Never a dull moment.

It took extra innings, and things got hairy in the bottom of the 10th, but the Boston Red Sox on Saturday pulled out a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field to take the series before Sunday’s finale.

Boston improved to 75-56 with the victory, while Cleveland fell under .500 at 63-64 after a well pitched game on both sides.

You can view the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Alex Cora had initially planned to put Kyle Schwarber in the leadoff spot with Kiké Hernández having contracted COVID-19. Instead, the Red Sox manager changed his mind and rearranged the order late night, allowing Jarren Duran to bat first.

But with how Schwarber has fared in his at-bats, the seventh inning forced that decision into question. The Red Sox had two runners in scoring position and Duran up to bat with two outs. The rookie flew out to left field, stranding the go-ahead runs and leaving fans wondering what could have been if it were Schwarber approaching the plate in the top of the order. History repeated itself in the ninth, where Duran grounded out to third with two outs and a runner on second.

Fortunately it all worked out, but something to think about anyway.