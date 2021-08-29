Never a dull moment.
It took extra innings, and things got hairy in the bottom of the 10th, but the Boston Red Sox on Saturday pulled out a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field to take the series before Sunday’s finale.
Boston improved to 75-56 with the victory, while Cleveland fell under .500 at 63-64 after a well pitched game on both sides.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Alex Cora had initially planned to put Kyle Schwarber in the leadoff spot with Kiké Hernández having contracted COVID-19. Instead, the Red Sox manager changed his mind and rearranged the order late night, allowing Jarren Duran to bat first.
But with how Schwarber has fared in his at-bats, the seventh inning forced that decision into question. The Red Sox had two runners in scoring position and Duran up to bat with two outs. The rookie flew out to left field, stranding the go-ahead runs and leaving fans wondering what could have been if it were Schwarber approaching the plate in the top of the order. History repeated itself in the ninth, where Duran grounded out to third with two outs and a runner on second.
Fortunately it all worked out, but something to think about anyway.
STARS OF THE GAME
— J.D. Martinez stole the show, and the game.
His clutch three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning gave Boston the lead and some insurance to close out the win. The designated hitter went 3-for-5 at the plate with three RBI and two runs. And boy did he need that hit. Entering Saturday’s contest, Martinez was in a 0-for-20 hitting slump.
— Kyle Schwarber’s solo home run to center in the top of the first inning got the Red Sox on the board. Batting second, the left fielder was 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI. Since being traded to the Red Sox at the deadline, he’s had an insane 1.189 OPS.
— Hirokazu Sawamura got himself into a pretty big jam in the seventh, but credit where credit is due, he got out of it unscathed.
With the game tied in the bottom half of the inning, Sawamura gave up a single and walked the second batter he faced. The reliever then intentionally walked José Ramírez to load the bases, but Sawamura struck out Franmil Reyes to get out of the inning without allowing a run. It would have been a much, much different game otherwise.
WAGER WATCH
