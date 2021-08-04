NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale really did what he said he was going to do.

After his most recent rehab start, the pitcher was so fired up to return to action for the Boston Red Sox, and honestly to just be pitching again, he proclaimed he’d be hopping on the bus with Triple-A Worcester for his first minor league road trip in 10 years.

He’s certainly earned big-league money, but that doesn’t make him too good for a four-hour bus ride from Polar Park in Worcester to Scranton, where Sale will throw his last rehab outing with the WooSox.

Before it was confirmed, though, manager Alex Cora joked that Sale was all talk.

“You know what, I’m gonna ask him about that bus thing, because the bus was on Tuesday,” Cora said in his pregame media availability Wednesday when asked where Sale was. “So for how eager he was (about) hoping on the bus, yeah, that was just a quote, probably. Yeah, probably got a limo or something.

“Or TWA. Tom Werner Airlines, maybe. He’s gonna kill me for that one.”

The joke is on on Cora. The manager lost track of his days, because Sale did in fact take the bus ride Monday to Scranton, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo and The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.