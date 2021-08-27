Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Staying Grounded As Stardom Builds

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers is on his way to becoming one of the best players in baseball, but you’re not going to catch the Red Sox third baseman carrying himself any differently.

Devers is in the midst of a stellar season, which already saw the 24-year-old make his first career MLB All-Star Game appearance. He currently ranks third in the league in extra-base hits, a mark he added to Thursday night when he clubbed his 30th home run of the campaign.

But despite his rapid ascension in the big leagues, Devers doesn’t view himself in a different light.

“I feel the same (as when coming to the big leagues),” Devers told reporters through a translator Thursday, per The Boston Globe. “It doesn’t change the way I think or how I go about it — especially since (Xander Bogaerts) and J.D. (Martinez) are here. They’re the leaders of the team. I’m just another piece.”

The fact of the matter is, Devers is not just another piece. He’s an integral part of the Red Sox’s success, and they’ll need him to be at his best as they try to earn a spot in the 2021 playoffs.