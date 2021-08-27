Watch Rafael Devers Hit 30th Homer Of Season For Red Sox Vs. Twins

NESN Logo Sign In

For the second time in his career, Rafael Devers has a 30-home run season.

The 24-year-old recorded his 30th bomb of the year in the sixth inning of Thursday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins. His two-run shot furthered Boston’s lead, making it a 10-2 game amid a massive five-run inning for the home team.

As you might imagine, Devers joins elite company with his latest accomplishment. He is just the third Red Sox player to have more than one season with 30 home runs before turning 25. The others? Ted Williams and Nomar Garciaparra.

Not bad. Not bad at all.