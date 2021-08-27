Patriots Mailbag: How Will New England Handle Final Preseason Game?

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots held their final open practice of the 2021 season Thursday. Every practice from now through January will be held behind closed doors, away from the invading eyes of reporters and fans.

Having watched all 19 Patriots practices since the start of training camp, including the four joint sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, I wanted to kick off this week’s mailbag with a rundown of my top five summer standouts:

WR Jakobi Meyers: The Patriots’ best pass-catcher in camp, and it wasn’t particularly close. Meyers is New England’s WR1, despite the offseason additions of Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.

OLB Matt Judon: Judon is going to cause major problems for opposing offenses this season. He’s exactly the type of versatile, play-making edge defender Bill Belichick covets, and he’s been borderline unstoppable in his two preseason appearances.

LB Josh Uche: Injuries have sidelined Uche at times, so he’ll need to prove he can stay healthy. But if he can, he has “Year 2 breakout” written all over him. He ate Daniel Jones’ lunch in the Patriots’ final open practice, sacking the Giants quarterback at least three times.

S Adrian Phillips: The Patriots added two high-priced tight ends in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, and Phillips spent most of the summer locking them both down. The savvy veteran will play a key role in New England’s secondary this season after filling in as a de facto inside linebacker in 2020.

QB Mac Jones: The first-round draft pick has made a strong case for the Week 1 starting job. His performance in the first Giants joint practice was the best by any Patriots quarterback this summer. Even if Belichick opts to stick with Cam Newton to start — a very real possibility after Jones came back to Earth on Wednesday — it feels like only a matter of time before the rookie claims the top job.