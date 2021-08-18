Ex-Patriots Linebacker Joins Lions After Surprise Cut By New England

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots love versatility, and Rashod Berry most certainly offers that.

It’s for that reason it was so surprising not only that the Patriots released the second-year Ohio State product, but also that they did it in the initial wave of cuts.

But Berry’s time on the open market was brief, as the Detroit Lions announced Wednesday they’ve signed the former Patriots linebacker.

Berry joined the Patriots last season as an undrafted free agent. He managed to stick around on the practice squad, getting elevated to the active roster three times and appearing both on defense and special teams. He arrived at Ohio State as a linebacker but finished his college career as a tight end.

The Patriots used Berry on defense, and his athleticism made him an intriguing edge-rushing option. Coincidentally, injuries right now have left New England with just one healthy tight end, Devin Asiasi. So, had Berry been retained, the Patriots might’ve had an extra body at tight end, if nothing else.

However, the reality is that his NFL future likely is on defense, and the Patriots completely overhauled their defensive front this offseason, so Berry’s path to a 53-man roster spot was going to be challenging.

This year, teams have to make five cuts after the first two preseason games. Berry, tight ends Troy Fumagalli and David Wells, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins and wide receiver Marvin Hall were the Patriots’ other cuts ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.