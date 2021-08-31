What Bill Belichick Said About Cam Newton Minutes Before Releasing QB

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick spoke Tuesday morning before cutdown day really started ramping up. He also was speaking minutes before news leaked the New England Patriots were cutting Cam Newton.

The Patriots on Tuesday cut the veteran quarterback, making Mac Jones the starting quarterback. It was a somewhat surprising move, but nevertheless, one that was performance-based.

Poetically, the final question Belichick faced Tuesday was about the improvements he saw from Newton this preseason.

“Again, last year was totally different,” Belichick said. “I feel like everybody’s way ahead of where they were last year. Certainly, he started at a much higher point than what he did last year, so definitely moving in the right direction.”

That also came after he said nothing had been decided with the Patriots’ quarterback decision.

Belichick definitely had his mind made up about Newton — and possibly had already informed him of the news — when he spoke Tuesday morning. Belichick always has thought highly of Newton and been complimentary of him, and we’re sure that hasn’t changed lately.