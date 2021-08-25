What Red Sox Slugger Hunter Renfroe Credits For His Incredible Stretch

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe continues to rake at a league-leading clip.

Renfroe hit two home runs during Boston’s 11-9 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Fenway Park. He now leads all of Major League Baseball with 10 home runs in the month of August, the most in a single month in his entire six-year career.

So what’s been the key for Renfroe at the plate recently?

“Just going out there and, like I said, play every day, going out there and focusing up, making sure I’m healthy, doing stuff I need to do in the cage before the game,” Renfroe told NESN’s Jahmai Webster after the win. “And getting prepared for the game, studying the pitcher up and do what I can.”

?We?re swinging the bat well, and we just have to continue it.?



Hunter Renfroe spoke to Jahmai Webster following his 2 HR, 5 RBI performance against the Twins. @WebsterOnTV | @Hunter_Renfroe | @RedSox pic.twitter.com/oMehue6rKd — NESN (@NESN) August 25, 2021

Renfroe’s two home runs helped Boston take a 9-3 lead over the Twins after five innings. He hit a three-run blast in the fourth inning before a no-doubter in the fifth inning, both of which went to left field and over the Green Monster. Renfroe noted how he was hoping for a hanging slider and when he got them he was able to put the barrel on it and send it out in a hurry.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora explained the changes he’s seen from Renfroe, too.