The Boston Red Sox were back to the dramatics Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins in an 11-9 victory at Fenway Park.

Boston improved to to 72-55 with its second straight win while the Twins fell to 54-71 with the loss.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The long ball carried the Red Sox to victory Tuesday night as Boston blasted four home runs in the contest, only one of which was a solo shot. Boston scored eight of its 11 runs on home runs.

Hunter Renfroe (two home runs), Kiké Hernández and Travis Shaw did the honors for the Red Sox, but it was Hernández who provided Boston with the eventual game-winning hit in the eighth inning. The two-run shot from the Red Sox utility man helped stop the bleeding after Boston’s bullpen, again, gave up what was once a six-run advantage. Shaw’s solo shot tied the game 1-all in the third before Renfroe’s two home runs combined to give Boston a 9-3 lead after five frames.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Renfroe’s early-inning magic was somewhat overshadowed based on how the game played out, but he was the biggest star in a very strange showing. The right fielder finished the game with five RBIs and two runs scored as he went 2-for-4 at the plate. Renfroe, who hit a three-run blast in the fourth and two-run shot in the fifth, leads all of Major League Baseball with 10 home runs in the month of August.