The Boston Red Sox were back to the dramatics Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins in an 11-9 victory at Fenway Park.
Boston improved to to 72-55 with its second straight win while the Twins fell to 54-71 with the loss.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The long ball carried the Red Sox to victory Tuesday night as Boston blasted four home runs in the contest, only one of which was a solo shot. Boston scored eight of its 11 runs on home runs.
Hunter Renfroe (two home runs), Kiké Hernández and Travis Shaw did the honors for the Red Sox, but it was Hernández who provided Boston with the eventual game-winning hit in the eighth inning. The two-run shot from the Red Sox utility man helped stop the bleeding after Boston’s bullpen, again, gave up what was once a six-run advantage. Shaw’s solo shot tied the game 1-all in the third before Renfroe’s two home runs combined to give Boston a 9-3 lead after five frames.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Renfroe’s early-inning magic was somewhat overshadowed based on how the game played out, but he was the biggest star in a very strange showing. The right fielder finished the game with five RBIs and two runs scored as he went 2-for-4 at the plate. Renfroe, who hit a three-run blast in the fourth and two-run shot in the fifth, leads all of Major League Baseball with 10 home runs in the month of August.
— Alex Verdugo was equally impactful for the offense as he went 3-for-3 with one walk, reaching base in all four of his trips to the plate with a pair of RBIs. Verdugo also scored on each of Renfroe’s home runs, doing so after a two-run double in the fifth and a one-out double in the fourth.
— Hansel Robles entered the game with two runners on and nobody out in the ninth inning after Matt Barnes struggled to throw strikes. The right-hander, though, relied heavy on the fastball as he recorded a pair of strikeouts and got the third out of the game on a liner to second base.
— Tanner Houck allowed three runs on eight hits while going 4 2/3 innings in the start. Houck, who was called up before Tuesday’s game, struck out six while throwing 54 of his 90 pitches for strikes. It was Josh Taylor, however, who threw just one pitch in the fifth inning that was credited for the win.
HOW THE FAVORITE FARED
The Red Sox (-1.5) were favored entering Tuesday’s game with the total set at 10.5 runs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Boston hung on to pick up a win against the spread while the total easily cashed in with a combine 20 (!!) runs scored.
